Telford community to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Windrush Day

Natalie Headley, pictured at last year's event, is inviting the community to Hadley Learning Community School for a special celebration this weekend

The Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre is set to stage its next family fun day event on Saturday and organisers are promising a host of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Chair of Trustees Natalie Headley said: "I think we can say we are going to be truly blessed with wonderful, picnic style weather on Saturday.

"We are looking forward to a fantastic family fun day and we have so much to offer, so much for people of all ages. There will be lots of attractions for the whole family and great entertainment.

"We just want to give thanks really, for all the organisations who support us. It's been wonderful building relationships with so many groups since we were founded and these relationships are getting stronger.

"And we want the public to get involved and for it to be a real celebration of the Platinum Jubilee and the Windrush generation.

"Our previous events have been truly received and last year was a wonderful community event, so we are hoping for more of the same."

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Windrush Day will take place between11am-4pm on the green at Hadley Learning Community School, Crescent Road, Hadley.

The day will include Caribbean and African cuisine, stalls, a free bouncy castle slide, assault course from Kangaroo Castles, puppet shows, face painting and balloon modelling.

There will be raffles, prizes and entertainment will include DJ Third Generation Sounds, plus special guest performers Bridie, Francesca Sperling-Aubrey and Trademark Blud. The event will be opened with steelpan music from Sofia Steeldrum Entertainment.