Health first is the message from councillors after Telford carnival postponement

Telford and Wrekin Carnival in 2018

A council statement revealed officers had taken the decision to postpone the We Are Telford Carnival, due to take place on Sunday, as a result of the forecast for extreme heat on Sunday.

It came as The Met Office extended its amber warning for a potentially deadly heatwave, with a warning in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills, said that, while it was shame the event had been postponed, the decision was the correct one.

"With the heatwave warning in place, we need to keep everyone safe," she said. "It simply didn't make sense to put visitors at risk.

"We also have to bear in mind performers and entertainers at such an event too. We have people in elaborate costumes taking part, often in physical activities such as gymnastics dancing, and it would have been extremely hard on them as well, increasing the risks associated with the heat.

"The event will still happen, just later in the year, and we look forward to enjoying a lovely atmosphere safely next month."

Councillor Raj Mehta, mayor and chairman of Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, added: "We want to keep everyone safe in this weather. We are one big family and have to look out for each other.

"That's the decision we have taken as a council. We're looking out for people in the community.

"The key point is that the event has only been postponed and not cancelled. My motto – and what the carnival is about – is unity in the community – and we look forward to people coming together very soon."

Meteorologists are forecasting temperatures reaching 27C in Telford on Sunday, before they climb even further to 31C on Monday and 33C on Tuesday.

A council statement added: "We know this is disappointing as the Carnival is a highlight in our events calendar but our top priority is the safety of the people taking part and our visitors. Our aim is to bring the carnival back as part of the Balloon Fiesta event next month."

Saturday's event had been due to take place at Telford Town Park and Southwater from 11am to 6pm with the carnival parade starting off around the town centre box road at 12.30pm.