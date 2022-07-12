Shropshire charity's bid to help with low-cost travel

Mark and Lizzi Smith-Young, who run Wheels to Work

Community Resource is working with Wheels to Work Silverstone to offer an expanded moped hire scheme in the county.

The charity has run its own affordable transport scheme since 1995, which has offered short-term moped loans to people with limited access to public transport so they can commute to work.

Julia Baron, Chief Executive of Community Resource, said: “We are thrilled that Wheels to Work Silverstone will be offering a flexible and sustainable solution that will continue to meet the challenges that Shropshire residents face travelling to work.

“Wheels to Work Silverstone has a large fleet and extensive experience in motorcycle and moped hire and is best placed to support Shropshire clients in the long-term.

"Their involvement will ensure that a lack of transport isn’t a barrier to finding employment for people in Shropshire.”

Wheels to Work Silverstone provides 50cc and 125cc mopeds for hire and Mark Smith-Young said: “Through running our Wheels to Work scheme in other counties we understand the challenges of rural living and the difficulties people face just travelling to their job.

“We feel passionately about helping people get back on the road and back on track, and we’re very excited to be working with Community Resource to help keep this important service available to people in Shropshire.”