Church hands over donations to Telford Crisis Support

Telford Crisis Support and from there is: Jaden Osborne (in hoody) and Erin Aston, and they were pleased to receive a donation from Telford Pentecost International Worship Centre, and from them is: Richmond Kusi (in cheque) and Joshua Malcolm.

Some 300 members of the congregation at the Church of Pentecost based at Stirchley made the donations over some months and handed them over last week.

The church's presiding elder, Richmond Kusi, said he hoped the donation to Telford Crisis Support, based at Halesfield, would help people who are going through hardships.

"It is the giving out of love, not out of abundance," said Mr Kusi.

"We understand things are going on in the world and everybody came to share what they had to others in times of national economic crisis."

Mr Kusi added that the church has a long standing relationship with Telford Crisis Support and is planning to collect more donations in time for Christmas.

Telford Crisis Support, based at Fruit of the Loom House, at Unit G, Halesfield 10, Telford, is an independent foodbank and babybank that provides help to those in crisis throughout Telford & Wrekin and rural Shropshire.