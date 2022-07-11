Operationall manager Kay Corbett

Lea Bevan said a suggestion other community groups in Telford could take on the work they do if they have to shut down by Saturday is groundless.

Workers at the project face a race against time to find a new venue as they have to vacate their Rampart Way premises on Saturday.

They have targeted the current Co-Op store in Dawley and are in negotiations with Telford and Wrekin Council who are the landlords.

But in a Facebook video, Ms Bevan said there had been suggestions Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, Telford Crisis and Dawley Food Bank could handle the produce from Saturday and the work of selling it.

She said: "I feel our work we have done since 2019 is being down valued because we have got to a point where we are handling 100 tonnes a month of produce or 300 pallets and serving 30,000 people a year - it is a big operation.

"I have been in touch with Interfaith and Telford Crisis and they agreed the volumes would be too high for them and no disrespect to Dawley Food Bank which does great work but they wouldn't handle the food in the way we want to, nor would they probably have the space to deal with the volumes."

As well as the Dawley site, the group have been looking at a number of other options but Ms Bevan said they are restricted on budget to a maximum of £45,000 a year but preferably under £30,000 and there are also some issues with the Co-Op building that have to be resolved.

She told the Shropshire Star: "We are negotiating with the council over the Dawley site but there are some issues to resolve so talks are ongoing.. "But after Saturday they will have a tenant ready to move in and pay rent and the footfall that will bring is surely a better option for Dawley than it being empty." A statement from Telford and Wrekin Council said: "“The agent of the Telford Foodshare Project, along with a number of other businesses, have registered an interest in the building which currently houses the Co-Op on Dawley High Street.

“We’re already in discussions with a number of food retailers who have shown an interest and as they’d be replacing the main food shop in the high street, it’s important that the offer is the right one for local residents and other businesses.

“The project do a fantastic job for Telford and Wrekin. There’s also a food bank at Dawley Christian Centre, as well as Telford Crisis Support, the Interfaith Council and a number of other not for profit organisations for anyone who needs support.”