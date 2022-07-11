Steam railway still open despite roadworks nearby

The Telford Steam Railway

Mark Paynter, commercial manager for Telford Steam Railway, has said that despite the problems affecting local roads the railway will remain open.

He has moved to reassure passengers and supporters of the railway that stations, and the car park at Horsehay, will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the work being carried out by the water company.

Mark said: "Severn Trent is installing a new sewer main in the area and this has resulted in temporary road closures and traffic lights in operation on local roads since July 4.

"The railway will continue to open and will be running trains every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until the end of September, with the first train departing at 11am."

He has appealed for people to "allow a little extra time for their journey and follow any indicated diversion signs".

Telford Steam Railway operates over a portion of the Wellington and Severn Junction Railway.

The line to Lightmoor and beyond to Buildwas was constructed by the Wenlock, Craven Arms and Lightmoor Extension Railway.

Both of these became a part of the Wellington to Craven Arms Railway.

For most of its working life the line was operated by the Great Western Railway and subsequently the Western Region of British Railways..

Passenger services between Buildwas and Wellington ended on July 23, 1962, pre-dating the publication of the Beeching Report in March 1963.

The railway now operates between three stations of the former W&SJR

Horsehay and Dawley platform sits on a north-south through line, beneath Bridge Road.

Some 150 yards to the west, Spring Village platform is at the end of a short spur off the running line.

Beyond Spring Village platform is the former goods transhipment shed, built in 1860, which had originally permitted the transfer of goods from the W&SJR to the Coalbrookdale Company's narrow guage plateway system.

The building now serves as the railway's engine shed.

At the north end of the line, Lawley Village station is located south of the site of the original station and that site is now occupied by a commercial development.