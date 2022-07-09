Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crews put out Telford house fire

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished:

Crews were called out overnight to deal with a house fire in Wellington.

Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Three fire engines from Telford Central and Wellington attended the blaze, which broke out at 2am on Saturday morning on the first floor of a property in Crowdale Road, Wellington.

The fire was brought under control and nobody was injured.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News