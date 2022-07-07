Meet the ten-year-old Telford punk rocker inspired by The Simpsons

Ten-year-old Arrick Williams was inspired by The Simpsons

Arrick Williams, who goes by the stage name of HomerSapien in honour of the Simpsons' patriarch, is causing a stir up and down the country as he performs at venues in places like Morecambe, Macclesfield and Alsager.

Arrick, whose lyrics often feature links to the cartoon family, has further concerts coming up in Leicester and Manchester as well as locally at The Wrekin in October.

Rock star Arrick Williams from St Luke's Catholic Primary School in Trench.

And dad Sean said: "Arrick has been fortunate enough to go to a lot of gigs already in his life. He's just got that love of music in him and he's really in to learning lyrics.

"One of his songs includes the words: 'The three things I can't live without are football, The Simpsons and punk rock!' And that's spot on.

"He's really confident when it comes to performing and, at the gigs he plays, he's getting really great help and support from other bands, with a lot more experience.

"There was one band called Chinese Burn, who played at his last gig and he has always loved them.

"He said afterwards that being able to take to the stage, with some of the bands he loves, is brilliant. They watch him and he watches them. He gets a real buzz from it."

Arrick, who attends St Luke's Catholic Primary School and goes to Belfrey Youth Theatre, has hopes of progressing his music going forward.

Sean added: "He wants to broaden the scope of where he can perform, moving forward, and would also love to link up with some other musicians - a drummer and another guitarist.

"His favourite bands are Bad Religion and Bowling for Soup. And it's his ambition to go on tour with Bowling for Soup one day - he loves their gigs."