Major wrong in calling for PM's immediate resignation, says Shropshire MP

Sir John, who was PM from 1990 to 1997, wrote to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, demanding that Mr Johnson should not be allowed to continue as interim Prime Minister until a successor has been elected.
But Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said precedent was that Mr Johnson should continue in office until a replacement had been chosen.
"I like John Major, I respect him hugely, I think he gets most things right, but on this one he's wrong," said Mr Pritchard, a former secretary of the 1922 Committee for backbench MPs.
"David Cameron, in the transition, carried on as prime minister, Theresa May for six or seven weeks, I think it is right that the Prime Minister should carry on. He's set out a timetable, he's said he's going to go, people should in a way leave him alone and let him get on and govern the country for the next few months."