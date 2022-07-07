Major wrong in calling for PM's immediate resignation, says Shropshire MP

Mark Pritchard

Sir John, who was PM from 1990 to 1997, wrote to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, demanding that Mr Johnson should not be allowed to continue as interim Prime Minister until a successor has been elected.

But Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said precedent was that Mr Johnson should continue in office until a replacement had been chosen.

"I like John Major, I respect him hugely, I think he gets most things right, but on this one he's wrong," said Mr Pritchard, a former secretary of the 1922 Committee for backbench MPs.