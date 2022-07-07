Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major wrong in calling for PM's immediate resignation, says Shropshire MP

By Mark AndrewsTelfordPublished: Comments

A Shropshire MP has said Sir John Major was wrong to demand the Prime Minister resigns with immediate effect.

Mark Pritchard
Mark Pritchard

Sir John, who was PM from 1990 to 1997, wrote to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, demanding that Mr Johnson should not be allowed to continue as interim Prime Minister until a successor has been elected.

But Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said precedent was that Mr Johnson should continue in office until a replacement had been chosen.

"I like John Major, I respect him hugely, I think he gets most things right, but on this one he's wrong," said Mr Pritchard, a former secretary of the 1922 Committee for backbench MPs.

"David Cameron, in the transition, carried on as prime minister, Theresa May for six or seven weeks, I think it is right that the Prime Minister should carry on. He's set out a timetable, he's said he's going to go, people should in a way leave him alone and let him get on and govern the country for the next few months."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News