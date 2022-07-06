Telford friends gear up for Reims to Prague rally to help raise funds for charity

Ben Byram, Garry Keable, Katie Foster, from Alzheimer's Research UK, Pete Hood and Dave Newbold

Dave Newbold, Ben Byram, Peter Hoof and Garry Keable will be driving a multi-coloured Jaguar from Reims through to Prague when they take part in the Crumball Rally from July 14-17.

The team will be raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK and Dave said: "We are all set to go now and have already raised more than £1,600.

"We have been donated a 2007 Jaguar S-type for our travels and will be driving across some of Europe's most demanding roads over three days."

The team will start from Telford on Thursday, before crossing The English Channel to France, taking in sights in Switzerland, Italy, Austria, and Germany before ending up in the Czech Republic.

"In total, we will drive some 1500 miles and are keen to get going now," said Dave. "There are challenges during the days, so we might have to dress, for example, as Super heroes. There are 60 cars taking part so there will be fun along the way!

"It's a good laugh and we have funded it ourselves but we are also doing it for a serious cause as a couple of the lads have been impacted by Alzheimer's through their families so we couldn't think of a better charity and worthy cause to support."