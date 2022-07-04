Notification Settings

Woman lay on floor for 12 hours before she could call 999

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Police have asked people to check on their elderly neighbours after a woman fell and spent 12 hours on the floor before she could contact the emergency services.

A police car
Telford Police tweeted that one of their constables managed to climb through an open toilet window and found her on the floor, and called an ambulance.

The @TelfordCops Twitter account said on Sunday afternoon that their PC2465 and PCSO6202 "attended a report of female who fell.

"She had spent 12hours on the floor before she could contact 999."

They added that PC2465 "managed to climb through open toilet window to find lady on floor. Ambo called.

"If you know elderly person check on them."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

