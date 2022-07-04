Lorry driver to get chest waxed at pub in fundraiser in memory of landlady's son

Nik's brother: Ben Russell, partner: Nichola Normington, Tasmin Gray, Barmaid: Kelly Lake, Peyton Gray , Nik's Dad: Phillip Russell, and at the front is Nik's son: Leon Russell 9 and also Kyle Russell 9

Licensee Lesley Russell, licensee of The Elizabethan pub in Woodside, Telford and her former husband, Phil, have pledged to raise awareness about diabetes after their 32-year-old son, Nik, died in January of diabetic ketoacidosis.

The fundraising day on July 30 for Diabetes UK will see Rohan, aged 37, from Woodside, undergoing the chest wax.

He said: "It will be for a good cause but this will be the first time I have done this and I am hoping it will not hurt.

"I am a customer at the pub and have known the family for years.

"Nik was a very nice and quiet young man.

"I had been drinking beer when I signed up for the chest wax and thought it would be a good idea."

Kelly Lake, a 36-year-old barmaid at the pub, said: "Lesley and Phil have been determined to raise awareness about diabetes and my daughter and I thought it would be a good idea to hold a fundraising day.

"Admission will be free and we already have 25 amazing prizes donated by local businesses and will have a bake sale, face-painting for the children during the day, and craft stalls.

"We also have Rohan who has volunteered to take part in a sponsored chest wax but would like more men to sign up for this.

"The fundraising day will start at 1pm with activities for children until 4pm and then will continue until midnight with a karaoke and disco.

"We also have an evening entertainer booked and hope to raise as much as possible for Diabetes UK.

"On the day there will also be someone who will answer questions about diabetes to help raise awareness.

