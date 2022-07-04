Fundraiser in memory of much loved Stuart

Stuart Carline

The body of Stuart Carline, aged 46, of Roseway, in Wellington, was found deceased in Nescliffe last September and an inquest was held into the circumstances.

Mr Carline's family wants to raise as much as they can for the charities Mind and Cruse Bereavement during the fundraiser at The Wrekin Inn, in Wellington, on July 16.

Mr Carline's family said he was a "loved son, brother, grandson and devoted uncle".

"Stuart was an amazing person. He loved photography, kayaking, rock climbing, carpentry and nature."

Mr Carline had been assessed and discharged by the mental health team at Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford. The coroner concluded at an inquest held earlier this year that Mr Carline's death had been by suicide.

