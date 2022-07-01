Family pets die in house fire

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

Firefighters fought to save the two pets, a Collie and a Jack Russell as they tackled the blaze at a house in Brakenfield, on Thursday.

But despite the best efforts of the crews Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the two dogs, passed away as a result of the fire.

The alarm was raised at around 5.40pm by a neighbour who had seen smoke coming from the property and it was at first feared that people could be inside.

Crews from Telford and Wellington attended and firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the fire which was on the ground floor.

Fire Investigation Officer Ross Donnelly said: “This was a tragic incident and we are very sorry for the loss of the family’s dogs. A fire investigation started straight away and although the cause is sure to be accidental the exact ignition source is still under investigation.

He urged people to check their smoke alarms were correctly positioned.

“During our investigation we found the smoke alarms were not in the best location and I would urge all residents to check their smoke alarms are fixed onto the ceiling of every level in the home.”