Band steps up to replace Covid-positive Alison Moyet at Telford concert

By Paul Jenkins

Organisers of the Telford Town Park concert have moved quickly to replace Alison Moyet after the eighties star tested positive for Covid.

The Brand New Heavies have stepped up to replace Alison Moyet

The former Yazoo singer was due to support headliners Tears For Fears at the QEII arena tonight, but announced yesterday that she had to pull out.

But promoters Orchard Entertainment have brought in The Brand New Heavies, who had 14 UK top 40 hits between 1992 and 1999, as her replacement.

Moyet earlier sent a message to her fans saying: "I can’t begin to express how upset I am for those who’d hoped to see me.

"I have so longed to see you & have looked forward to these gigs tremendously.

"Tears for Fears are a great band live and I know the show will be tremendous. I am truly sorry."

Tears for Fears are touring to support their Tipping Point album and sold over 20m albums in the 1980s. They are known for the multi million selling 'Everybody wants to Rule the World.'

The concert is part of a triple header of gigs this weekend at the venue, with Tom Grennan tomorrow night and multi million selling Canadian rocker Bryan Adams appearing on Sunday.

Tickets are still available - for more information go to www.ticketstelford.com.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

