Covid rules Alison Moyet out of Telford Town Park concert

Alison Moyet has pulled out of tomorrow's Telford performance after contracting Covid

Moyet was the special guest for the Tears for Fears performance at the town park's QEII Arena tomorrow.

The star sent a message to fans outlining her own disappointment at the developments.

She said: "I can’t begin to express how upset I am for those who’d hoped to see me.

"I have so longed to see you & have looked forward to these gigs tremendously."

She added: "Tears for Fears are a great band live & I know the show will be tremendous. I am truly sorry xxx."