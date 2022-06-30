Notification Settings

Covid rules Alison Moyet out of Telford Town Park concert

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Comments

Alison Moyet will no longer be appearing at tomorrow's Telford Town Park concert after promoters revealed she had tested positive for Covid.

Moyet was the special guest for the Tears for Fears performance at the town park's QEII Arena tomorrow.

The star sent a message to fans outlining her own disappointment at the developments.

She said: "I can’t begin to express how upset I am for those who’d hoped to see me.

"I have so longed to see you & have looked forward to these gigs tremendously."

She added: "Tears for Fears are a great band live & I know the show will be tremendous. I am truly sorry xxx."

The gig is part of a weekend of events at the venue, with Tom Grennan performing on Saturday before Bryan Adams takes to the stage on Sunday.

