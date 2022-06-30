Council warning after fine over fly-tipping near primary school

Telford & Wrekin Council's enforcement officers handed out a £300 fine – and warned others over fly-tipping

Telford & Wrekin Council said its enforcement officers had stepped in after the waste was discovered on Arleston Lane – close to Lawley Primary School.

They have fined the owner of the items – who said it had been dumped by a firm they had employed, but then refused to give up the name of the company.

The council said the £300 fine was for "the landlord’s lack of care".

The fine came after an investigation revealed evidence which linked the waste to a property in Malinslee.

Officers visiting the property, subsequently found another fly tip containing further household waste and a man clearing the house on behalf of the landlord.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the case sent a message over unacceptable dumping of waste.

He said: “Securing a fine like this is great work by our enforcement team and helping to recoup some of the costs for clearing away the mess that created such an eye sore for residents.

“It’s not enough for landlords to simply employ someone to dispose of waste, they must check that it will be disposed of legally.

“We will continue to pursue residents and businesses who avoid disposing of their waste in a legal way and remain on the side of those who do.”

People can report flytipping through the Telford app.