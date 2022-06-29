Preparations under way as global music stars prepare for Telford concerts

Bryan Adams

Tears for Fears, Tom Grennan, and Bryan Adams, are the headline acts for a trio of concerts, taking place on Friday through to Sunday.

The international stars are the latest to play at the park's QEII Arena after packed out performances from Tom Jones and Ollie Murs last year.

The gigs all have big-name support acts lined up, with Alison Moyet backing Tears for Fears on Friday, Ella Henderson supporting Tom Grennan on Saturday, and Feeder playing before Bryan Adams on Sunday.

The events have been organised by Telford & Wrekin Council in conjunction with promoters Orchard Live.

Connor Cupples, operations manager at Orchard Live, said they were delighted to be putting on the series of concerts.

He said: "The week is finally here, we're thrilled to be bringing global names to Telford, it’s been a real pleasure working with Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver these events.

"The site is started to be built and we can’t wait to be back in Telford."

Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member responsible for cultural services, said they were pleased to be building the town's reputation as a venue for international performers.

She said: "We are really pleased that Telford is now attracting what are global stars. The Town Park has now become a venue for international music acts and that is amazing because it is allowing our residents to have access to those kinds of performers in the town without having to travel to places like Birmingham.

"The fact these acts are coming here shows firstly we have got good facilities, but also as a council we are able to support those acts, promote them, and make it worth their while coming here."

Councillor Healy said that the concerts would also be an economic boost for the area.

She said: "I think it is a really good showcase for the town and our borough, those big name acts bring people in.

"When I was at Tom Jones a lot of people who came were staying in hotels, it is good for the economy and it gets people to visit Telford who may not have been here before. They can see it is a wonderful place with great facilities and opportunities and they might well come back. It is just a really good showcase for the town."