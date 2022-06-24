County MP urges calm following crushing by-election defeats

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said he continued to have confidence in the Prime Minister, despite the result of the Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton by-elections.

He said the Conservative Party to should not panic, but instead focus on delivering the priorities for the wider public.

"All governments lose by-elections," he said.

"It was the same under Labour prime ministers too.

"The key is for the Government to keep on delivering, to avoid panic, and to listen to these results and learn from them.