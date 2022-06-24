Notification Settings

County MP urges calm following crushing by-election defeats

By Mark Andrews
Mark Pritchard
Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said he continued to have confidence in the Prime Minister, despite the result of the Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton by-elections.

He said the Conservative Party to should not panic, but instead focus on delivering the priorities for the wider public.

"All governments lose by-elections," he said.

"It was the same under Labour prime ministers too.

"The key is for the Government to keep on delivering, to avoid panic, and to listen to these results and learn from them.

"The Opposition have nothing to offer, but the Government must still focus relentlessly on delivering the people's priorities."

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

