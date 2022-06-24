Car goes up in flames on busy road in Telford

Firefighters were scrambled from Wellington station to the A442 at Hadley at 4.16pm on Friday following a call about a car fire.
When they arrived the found one hatchback car on fire.
A fire service spokesman said it was "fully involved in fire due to a mechanical fault."
The fire crew donned breathing apparatus and used two hosereel jets to put the blaze out.
Less than 15 minutes later Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received the incident stop message from the crew.
Nobody has been reported as being hurt in the incident.