Car goes up in flames on busy road in Telford

Stock fire service image

Firefighters were scrambled from Wellington station to the A442 at Hadley at 4.16pm on Friday following a call about a car fire.

When they arrived the found one hatchback car on fire.

A fire service spokesman said it was "fully involved in fire due to a mechanical fault."

The fire crew donned breathing apparatus and used two hosereel jets to put the blaze out.

Less than 15 minutes later Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received the incident stop message from the crew.