Car goes up in flames on busy road in Telford

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A mechanical fault has been blamed for a blaze which engulfed a hatchback car on a busy Telford road during the rush hour.

Stock fire service image
Stock fire service image

Firefighters were scrambled from Wellington station to the A442 at Hadley at 4.16pm on Friday following a call about a car fire.

When they arrived the found one hatchback car on fire.

A fire service spokesman said it was "fully involved in fire due to a mechanical fault."

The fire crew donned breathing apparatus and used two hosereel jets to put the blaze out.

Less than 15 minutes later Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received the incident stop message from the crew.

Nobody has been reported as being hurt in the incident.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

