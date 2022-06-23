Boy airlifted to hospital after Telford incident

An air ambulance

An air ambulance was scrambled from Cosford at 12.25pm to reports of an incident on Long Leasow, Woodside.

A small crowd is reported to have gathered outside a pub during the incident where the air ambulance was on the scene for at least half an hour.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.25pm to reports of an incident on Long Leasow, Woodside in Telford.

"One ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.

"Upon arrival we found a boy. He was assessed by ambulance staff. He had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He received treatment at the scene. He was conveyed to Birmingham Children's Hospital via air ambulance for further treatment.”