Boy airlifted to hospital after Telford incident

An air ambulance was scrambled from Cosford at 12.25pm to reports of an incident on Long Leasow, Woodside.
A small crowd is reported to have gathered outside a pub during the incident where the air ambulance was on the scene for at least half an hour.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.25pm to reports of an incident on Long Leasow, Woodside in Telford.
"One ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.
"Upon arrival we found a boy. He was assessed by ambulance staff. He had sustained potentially serious injuries.
"He received treatment at the scene. He was conveyed to Birmingham Children's Hospital via air ambulance for further treatment.”
West Mercia Police has been asked for comment.