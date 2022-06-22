Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for witnesses as three flee scene of Telford A442 car crash

By Matthew PanterTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after three men fled a collision involving three cars that left a driver hospitalised.

The crash happened on the A442 near Trench Lock. Photo: Google
The crash happened on the A442 near Trench Lock. Photo: Google

Three young men reportedly ran from the scene of the incident, which took place on Tuesday evening near Trench Lock,on the northbound A442 at around 5.50pm.

One of the drivers was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with non-life changing injuries.

Fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington attended as well as the ambulance service and police.

A spokesman for police teams in Telford and Wrekin said: "Three young men, who were travelling in a grey VW Passat that was involved in the collision, ran away from the scene.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed, or captured on dash cam, the incident or the young men leaving the scene.

"Anyone with any information is asked to please visit orlo.uk/JtAgO quoting incident 463 of June 21."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News