Man is charged over Telford stabbing

By Paul JenkinsTelfordPublished:

A man has been charged after a stabbing in Admaston, Telford.

Hoshmand Fatah, 26, of Peveril Street, Nottingham, has been charged with attempted murder after appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The charge relates to an incident in Sutton Road on Sunday 19 June.

A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident and remains in a stable condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Detective Inspector Sean Brennan said: “Over the weekend we saw three serious incidents involving the use of knives that, understandably, have caused concern among local communities.

“We have now charged three people in connection with each of these incidents.

“We would like to reassure local residents that these incidents have been investigated thoroughly over the last few days and that we are confident there is no connection between them.

“This is no way detracts from the shock and anxiety that was caused to local people but I hope the action we have taken demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that Telford remains a safe, welcoming and happy place to live and work.

“Anyone with any concerns is urged to please get in touch, we review all reports we receive."

Visit www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ or dial 999 in an emergency.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

