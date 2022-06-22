Fewer passengers than usual at Telford as train services resume in-between strike days

Telford Central had no trains on Tuesday, and will have none again on Thursday and Saturday

In contrast to yesterday, when no trains passed through Telford as 40,000 rail workers went on strike, Transport for Wales (TfW) was running a nearly full service, though there were no services by West Midlands Trains or Avanti West Coast.

Dan Salt from Telford had to delay his journey back from London from yesterday because of the strikes, but didn't find a problem today.

He said: "I had been away to Florence and landed at Heathrow yesterday morning and would have come back on the same day but obviously couldn't because of the strikes.

"I didn't have any issue today - I used London Northwestern to Birmingham and then Transport for Wales to Telford, it was very quiet on the trains understandably so and there was no problem with delays or cancellations that I found.

Nadine Andrews from Wellington was waiting for her husband to pick her up from the station after having been to Birmingham. She said she deliberately arranged to meet a friend in the city today instead of yesterday because of the train disruption.

She said: "I always find the train is the best way to get around, and certainly when I go to and from Birmingham but obviously this week you have to pick and choose your times or you will get stranded. I found the journey fine, the train was on time and if anything less business than usual."

Benjamin Asomani from Telford was waiting for a train to Lichfield for a military assessment and said he was confident he would get there on time.

He said: "The trains are running to timetable out of Telford on Transport for Wales and I am hoping that is the case in Birmingham as well where I have to change but I am leaving plenty of time so hopefully it will be fine."

A customer service operator at Telford Central who didn't want to be named said customers had been generally understanding about the situation, with disruption likely throughout the week although talks between rain companies and unions are ongoing.

She said: "It is a matter of planning ahead, some services will be running today and Friday, particularly TfW, but the timetables may be different than normal. It has certainly been quiet today, but customers seem to have faced little disruption and have probably enjoyed the extra space on the trains.

Andrew McGill from West Midlands Trains echoed the advice to plan ahead for the rest of the week. He said: "The last thing we want is people standing on a train platform for a train that isn't going to arrive."