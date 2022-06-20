Wear pink for birthday girl Dulcie as cancer fundraising steps up

Dulcie O'Kelly

Dulcie O'Kelly, from Lawley, Telford, has stage four neuroblastoma - an aggressive form of childhood cancer. Her family were recently told that Dulcie's cancer has spread, so they have stepped up the massive fundraising campaign they have been working on to help fund her treatment.

Around £250,000 is needed for cutting edge treatment abroad. So far the campaign has raised around £65,000.

Dulcie turns six on Tuesday, and her mum Debbie shared some pictures from a recent photoshoot.

Dulcie O'Kelly

"As you may or may not have seen, my amazing, brave and beautiful daughter is turning six on Tuesday," she said.

"Her favourite colour is pink and we thought we would ask everyone to join us in wearing pink for her birthday and show their support.

"We need your help now more than ever because of the frontline treatments in the UK do not work. We may need to go abroad sooner than we thought.

"So many people have done so much for us already and we can't thank you enough, but we must ask again, please share our baby girl's story and get her the help needed."

Dulcie O'Kelly

She also thanked The Little Photo Company for the pictures, saying: "They really are amazing and have captured her essence, her spirit and her cheekiness."