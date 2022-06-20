Respects paid to fallen USAAF pilots killed during Second World War

A Hurricane flypast, at the memorial, during an event to remember fallen USAAF pilots in WWII, at Lawley Bank, Telford.

The ceremony remembered Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jensen at his memorial site in Lawley Bank on the anniversary of his death.

The pilot, based at 342 base station RAF Atcham in Shropshire, was killed in a training exercise on Lawley Bank, on June 20 1944.

He was flying a P47 Thunderbolt and was part of the 495 fighter training group, 522nd squadron.

Four other American pilots died in Shropshire during the Second World War, and the service paid respects to them.

There was also a Hawker Hurricane flypast performed by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Team.

And stalls were there raising money for The Royal British Legion, a charity providing financial and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces and their families.

Claire Marie Doherty, founder of Keep Our War Heroes Seen, said: "The money we raised was more than I expected, and people were really interested in Second Lieutenant Clifford Wallace Jensen who died on Lawley Bank.

"We raised more than £200, and there were probably around 50 people who turned up throughout the day.

"The money will go to the Royal British Legion and will help us to fix up the graves because nothing is free.

"The day was also for remembrance - and so people do not forget the sacrifice they made.