Man accused of stabbing after three-vehicle crash in Wellington appears in court

Sagheer Khan, aged 45, is accused of unlawful wounding with intent after a white Audi was "rammed" by a Ford Mondeo into a bus at around 8pm on Friday.

On Monday, Kidderminster Magistrates Court heard that two men then got out of the Mondeo and hit the Audi with poles, before a man was stabbed a number of times.

Witnesses also reported seeing people with crowbars and a machete after the collision.

The incident sparked a heavy police response, with a helicopter being sent up. Three other men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Khan, of Bush Close, Wellington, who did not enter a plea at Monday's hearing, was told that the case was too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates court, and he would next appear at crown court.