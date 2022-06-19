Notification Settings

Tractor run raised vital funds for charity

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

A vintage tractor run in Shropshire has raised vital funds for the charity, Alzheimer's Research UK.

LAST WORDS REPORTERS. Dawley Day at Doseley Playing Fields. Gerry Hobday polisshed up his 1969 Nuffield 345.PIC BY MARK BOOTH 6/7/13.

Last month, 64 vintage tractors from Tern Valley Vintage Machinery Trust rolled along the Shropshire roads for 22 miles, starting from Sydney House Farm, Kynnersley to the Shropshire villages of Edgmond, Howle, Childs Ercall & Great Bolas then back to Sydney House Farm.

Funds raised were split into two and a cheque for £350 will be presented to Katie Foster, Chair of the official Shropshire Fundraising Group for Alzheimer's Research UK.

She said the money was enough to pay for a brain scan or 2000 petri dishes.

" We are really grateful for this donation" said Katie.

"Dementia is a heartbreaking disease and predicted to affect one in three people born today. There are a million people living with it right now and without more money being invested in vital research to develop an effective treatment, let alone a cure, this heartbreak will continue."

The charity was chosen by the rally hosts, the Udale/Moseley family of Sydney House Farm as one member of their family is living with Alzheimer’s disease as is another family friend.

“Sadly, I think everyone knows someone struggling with this debilitating condition. We’re very happy to contribute to scientific research to find a treatment and hopefully one day a cure” said Isabel Udale Moseley, who is the fourth generation Udale to farm at Kynnersley. running an arable farm as well as a Gin Distillery called Wrekin Spirit which ran the breakfast cafe for the road runners and provided the lunches."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

