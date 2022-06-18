Donnington fun will celebrate military Armed Forces Day

Fun day in Donnington

Hosted by Telford and Wrekin Council, the family fun day, at Broadoaks Playing Field, Donnington will also be the culmination of events marking Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Monday,

Entertainment includes live music from the Bluebird Belles and the RAF Cosford Military Band, sporting activities for children with Rawzone Basketball, archery, free runners Parkour, a football cage, Bright Star Boxing and more.

There will be military vehicles on display and activities from the 1940s school, a World War II re-enactment group and activities from Armed forces covenant members.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services said: “Events are being held across the country to mark this year’s Armed Forces Day.

"We are delighted to be hosting this event in the borough as part of a nationwide thank you to the armed forces community whilst bringing together local residents to enjoy a free family fun day out.

"Last year saw a great turnout and we are looking forward to seeing many of you back again including veterans, cadets, local residents, visitors to the borough and serving military personnel."