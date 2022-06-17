Plans for major Telford town centre development on show

An aertist's impression of plans for the development

Proposals to create a new 'Station Quarter', on land between Southwater and Telford's Railway Station, have been unveiled at public exhibition.

The plans are on display in Dean Square at the Telford Centre today, and on Saturday, where the public can view them, speak to the Towns Fund team and give feedback.

The exhibition will then move to the ground floor of Southwater One from Wednesday, June 22, to Monday, June 27, where the plans can be viewed.

The proposals would see a major development of the area, with the first phase including a digital skills and enterprise hub, a hotel, one and two-bed apartments and two and three-bedroom homes, to be developed by 2025.

In 2021 the council secured £22.3m in Towns Funding to support Telford’s Town Investment Plan consisting of three projects to be delivered over five years – Station Quarter is one of the projects.

The council said it has also secured more than £200m of match funding from the private sector to support the Station Quarter project.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration, and the High Street, said: “Station Quarter is one of our key Telford Investment Plan projects which will help to redevelop the area between Telford railway station and Telford town centre.

“This is a really exciting development, and we are pleased that we can share project plans with the public at the exhibitions and via the online survey.

“Our residents and local businesses have already played a key role in shaping these plans and we welcome their feedback on these proposals before we take this project to the next stage with the support of the Towns Funding.”

Councillor Shaun Davies Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “As a council which is on your side, the Telford Town Investment Plan is all part of our wider vision to make Telford a great place to live, work, study, and visit.

“Station Quarter is a part of a transformational journey for Telford, improving access and linking areas of the town centre to make it more accessible for residents and helping us to boost the skills of the area’s workforce.

“Previously the centre of Telford was a shopping centre and the town park but now it’s a thriving town centre and this next phase of the project will create new homes and new jobs."

People will also be able to submit their feedback via an online survey which closes at midnight on Sunday, July 3.