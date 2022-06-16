Health and safety experts not investigating partial building collapse that injured men

Mercian Works. Photo: Google

A gable end of a building partially collapsed at Mercian Works, on Holyhead Road in the Ketley area of Telford, at around 7.20pm on Monday.

West Mercia Police handed the scene over to the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “HSE is aware of the incident but is not investigating.”

In its response they posted a link to the criteria required for an investigation but did not specify why they weren't looking into the circumstances.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a wall that had collapsed at an industrial premises on Holyhead Road at 7.08pm last night. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two male patients who were treated for injuries not believed to be serious. One was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital and the second to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, for further treatment."

Firefighters from Wellington station were scrambled to the scene and used a 9m ladder in order to make the area safe.