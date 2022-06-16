Telford Tourism photography at the Telford Town Park 2019. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix

Telford & Wrekin Council will discuss the proposals next week, which include spending £250,000 on improving the toddler play area at Telford Town Park – one of the most popular visitor sites in the county.

The plans would see the £750,000 spent on improving play areas across the borough over the next 12 months.

Council cabinet member, Carolyn Healy, said: “This investment will see new and improved play facilities across the borough.

"It supports our vision to ensure that every child, young person and adult lives well in their community while creating neighbourhoods that are a great place to live. We recognise that access to quality play is really important to local families, and we are on their side.”

As well as the £750,000 planned for the work, the council will also be spending £1m on five of the borough's major parks – Telford Town Park, Dawley, Hartshill, Bowring and Dale End – to include the money to improve the toddler play area at the town park.

A report to be considered by the cabinet says that £750,000 will be targeted at areas with the greatest need, and where play areas are most used.

The council said that it would work with town and parish councils across Telford & Wrekin to spend the money – and said councillors could top it up with £10,000 they are given each year to spend on community projects.

The report, from council officer Debbie Germany, says: "In delivering this investment, the council will continue to work in partnership with town and parish councils, while seeking opportunities for joint investment where possible.

"In addition to this, each ward member has been given £10,000 of funding for projects within their ward and we will continue to consult with ward members to explore opportunities for them to invest further into local play areas to add value to the council’s £750,000 investment."

The council says it is also reviewing the situation with play areas across Telford & Wrekin – to find out where facilities are needed, and where money can be spent to improve flagging sites.

Ms Germany's report states: "The council is currently undertaking a Play, Recreation and Open Space Needs Assessment, to understand the values, demands and aspirations for investment in current and future facilities, alongside the distribution and type of facility.

"In undertaking this assessment, the council will be seeking views from residents, including children and young people, to understand the needs for the borough.

"The play, recreation and open space needs assessment will provide evidence for the council's play and recreation strategy, to deliver the council’s vision to ensure that every child, young person and adult lives well in their community while creating neighbourhoods that are a great place to live."