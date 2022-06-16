Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Operator with pubs across Black Country and Shropshire up for sale

By John CorserTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A pub operator that owns sites across the West Midlands is up for sale.

Amber Taverns is up for sale
Amber Taverns is up for sale

A number of rival pub groups are looking at making bids for Amber Taverns.

Blackpool-based Amber is owned by the MxP investment business.

Its pubs include The Billy Wright, Wolverhampton; The Saracens Head, Dudley; The White Horse, Sedgley; Brier Rose, Brierley Hill; Stourbridge Lion; William Archer, Wednesbury; The Windmill's End, Blackheath; Tap & Tanner, Walsall; Hogarths, Stafford; Jack 'Jigger' Taylor, Brownhills; Raven, Wellington and Butchers, Oswestry.

Sapient Corporate Finance is handling the sale with the chain of 154 pubs valued at around £200 million.

Burton upon Trent-based Punch Pubs is reported to be one of those exploring a potential takeover that has requested information on Amber from the advisers.

Heineken and Admiral Taverns are also expected to examine bids.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
Business
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News