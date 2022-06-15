Woman died in Telford hotel room after taking drugs, inquest hears

Catherine Millicent Jackson, of Arleston Brook had been with her partner at the Arleston Inn Hotel on February 3 when she was found in cardiac arrest in a room at 4am. She was sadly pronounced deceased at 4.30am.
Friends had been to MacDonald's at 3am but she was fast asleep in bed, coroner John Ellery heard.
A post mortem discovered that she had died principally of morphine toxicity.
Sitting at Shirehall, Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Mr Ellery said police had found no suspicious circumstances in the death.
Mr Ellery recorded that Ms Jackson's death had been drug related.