Woman died in Telford hotel room after taking drugs, inquest hears

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A 30-year-old Telford woman died after taking drugs including morphine, an inquest heard.

The Arleston Inn, Telford, after police were called to the scene
Catherine Millicent Jackson, of Arleston Brook had been with her partner at the Arleston Inn Hotel on February 3 when she was found in cardiac arrest in a room at 4am. She was sadly pronounced deceased at 4.30am.

Friends had been to MacDonald's at 3am but she was fast asleep in bed, coroner John Ellery heard.

A post mortem discovered that she had died principally of morphine toxicity.

Sitting at Shirehall, Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Mr Ellery said police had found no suspicious circumstances in the death.

Mr Ellery recorded that Ms Jackson's death had been drug related.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

