Dulcie O'Kelly

Dulcie O'Kelly, from Lawley, has Stage 4 neuroblastoma which is an aggressive form of childhood cancer.

"We are all still going strong, smiling and happy," said Dulcie's mum, Debbie.

"Dulcie is very active and smiling and she is still using her robot to connect her to the classroom where she is learning."

Little Dulcie, who turns six next Tuesday, was starting a five-day course of new treatment in Birmingham Children's Hospital on Wednesday. But as of yet the medics have not been able to tell Debbie what the course of treatment might be, which she said has thrown in an upsetting uncertainty after things were going so well.

Debbie posted on Instagram that on Friday "we had a late phone call from Dulcie’s oncologist to say the scans had come back and unfortunately the latest chemo rounds haven’t worked and her cancer has not only increased in intensity but have increased in the number of spots - which means it’s spread."

Only recently Dulcie gave a top notch stem cell harvest which could be key in future treatments.

"She smashed it out of the park. We felt really good on Friday and this has taken the wind out of us," said Debbie.

"Why is it one step forward and two steps back?" Debbie asked on the social media site, where she has nearly 2,000 followers.

But Debbie said there are plenty of options and they have the support of the charity Solving Kids Cancer, as well as the knowing they have many people rooting for them.

There is currently around £65,000 in a fund that could take Dulcie abroad for cutting edge treatment. But the family reckons they could need up to £250,000 if it gets to that stage.

"It all does mean that it is more urgent now to raise the money," said Debbie.

For more information on the fundraising campaign, visit solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/dulcie