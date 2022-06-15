Dozens of buildings to get full-fibre internet in multi-million pound council boost

Telford & Wrekin Council HQ

The borough will benefit from new connectivity infrastructure in addition to digital skills funding and apprenticeship opportunities, as Telford & Wrekin Council partners with Virgin Media O2 Business.

The authority has partnered with Virgin to deliver what it says will be a multimillion-pound boost to digital infrastructure, employment and skills in the area over ten years.

The partnership programme will see Virgin connect more than 200 council premises and other public buildings in Telford and Wrekin – including schools and libraries – providing access to a full-fibre network.

This will enable the council to provide ultra-fast, multi-gigabit internet to public sites across the area.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for finance, governance and customer service, said: “This investment will see improved connectivity at council buildings, public offices, schools and libraries across the borough, making it easier for us to do business as a council, and easier for people to access our services online."

The new cabling will also open up the potential for 12,000 other properties in Telford & Wrekin to connect to the fibre network in the future.

The council said it would allow other internet providers to deliver fibre services to residents.

Additionally, Virgin is investing in a series of local social impact initiatives through the partnership to help tackle digital exclusion and boost employment.

Mike Smith, director of large enterprise and public sector at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “We’re so proud to be working with the council to boost its digital infrastructure and help enable more local people to embrace the potential that connectivity brings. Today, digital connectivity isn’t a ‘nice-to-have’ – it’s an essential. We’re looking forward to seeing this project make huge strides to tackle digital exclusion in Telford and Wrekin, giving people access to new opportunities, educational resources and keeping them connected when they need it.”

The company has plans to provide in-kind connectivity to the local voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors, delivering ultra-fast business broadband to up to ten community organisations.

It will also fund a series of social value initiatives to help support Telford and Wrekin residents most at risk of digital exclusion, such as those who have spent time in the care system.

These range from a targeted apprenticeship scheme and work placements to a digital learning fund, volunteering and a donation to support Telford’s local offer to Care Leavers.

A digital inclusion fund will be set aside for the council to improve residents’ access to digital services.

To support young people in the area, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, Virgin will work with the council and the local build partner, Comex 2000, to offer hands-on apprenticeship and work experience opportunities.

Virgin employees based in Telford will also deliver at least 100 hours of volunteering time to support digitally excluded residents in improving their online skills.

Councillor Evans added: “At the heart of this partnership is a mission to support digitally excluded residents to get online more easily, and build the skills and confidence needed to do so, through funding and volunteering support, as well as offering apprenticeships and work placements.