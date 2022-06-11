Freedom of the borough for Telford charity

Telford Crisis Support has been awarded the Honorary Freedom of the Borough

The award recognises the work that Telford Crisis Support has played in helping people across Telford and Wrekin who are in financial crisis.

Based in Halesfield, the charity provides holistic support through its foodbank, babybank and school uniform project.

It also offers household support, signposting and active community engagement.

Simon Lellow, operations manager, is passionate about reversing food poverty and household food insecurity for individuals and families.

He said that the award recognised the work done by the charity which has operated a Foodbank in Telford and Wrekin since 2013 to provide emergency food, toiletries and clothing to those in most need.

During the past year it has provided 120,000 meals and relies on food donations from individuals, organisations and businesses.

Simon said: "It is surreal to gain this award and I believe as we are the first charity ever to be presented with the award.

"From our experience while operating the foodbank we identified a further specialised need providing increased provision for local families with babies and toddlers.

"Telford & Wrekin Baby and Toddler Bank was launched in January 2020 and they have provided support to more than 200 families.

"The clothing support team have answered requests for over 800 uniform requirements and 550 winter coat and shoe referrals in the last 12 months.

"We are a founder member and part of the Telford Crisis Network, and our shared mission is to see that no-one in the borough should need to go without the basic essentials to keep themselves and their families sheltered, fed, clean, clothed, warm and healthy."

Chairman of Trustees Chris Jones said that he had been "happy to accept the award on behalf of the Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers".