'Extremely courageous' police officer who saved woman on bridge is nominated for bravery award

PC Rachel Paterson

PC Rachel Paterson's actions, where she held onto the woman's legs and ankles during the incident in Telford, have been described as "extremely courageous".

The police officer was first to arrive at the scene where the woman had said she was going to jump onto the road 20 metres below.

She initially spoke to the woman and eventually reached her on the bridge when there was a struggle and the woman slipped.

PC Paterson, who has been an officer with West Mercia Police for two years and is based in Telford, held onto the woman’s legs and ankles to prevent her falling.

She was then joined by an off-duty officer who helped get the woman back over the railings to safety.

Her heroic actions have seen her nominated for a national Police Bravery Award.

Sarah Cooper, West Mercia Police Federation chair, said the officer deserved recognition for her actions.

She said: “There’s no doubt that Rachel’s quick-thinking, calmness and bravery saved this woman’s life.

“Rachel represents officers across our force area who carry out extraordinarily courageous acts every day to serve and protect the public. She is absolutely deserving of the nomination and I am delighted that her bravery has been recognised in this way.”

PC Paterson's line manager said: “PC Paterson acted on instinct and I truly believe she made a brave decision which saved the life of the member of the public.

“Without her intervention, the female would have fallen 20m head first onto the carriageway below."

The annual awards take place in July, and honour the actions of officers in England and Wales who have performed acts of bravery while on or off duty.

At the awards ceremony, a winner is named in each of the federation’s eight regions as well as an overall national winner.