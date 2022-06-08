Members of the Newport Carnival committee have some fun before the weekend's event. Tracy Healey and Sarah Syrda tell Thomas Janke he won't be the Carnival King this year.

It's hoped thousands of people will descend on the town centre to enjoy colourful parades, stalls, street entertainment and stage shows on Saturday.

The event officially opens at 10am when the Carnival Royal party is officially crowned while street entertainment starts at 10.30am.

There will be a procession of floats through the high street from 12noon and, from 2pm, stage and street entertainment will include bands Dirty Rockin' Scoundrels and The Words, Exotic Zoo, professional cheerleaders, the King Brasstards jazz band and Code Red street performers.

A huge range of food, gift, crafts and drink stalls will also be on offer.

Councillor Thomas Janke, from the Newport Carnival Committee, who is official compere for the event, said: "It will be one of our best ever line-ups, with a fantastic range of floats, stalls and entertainment.

"This year's theme of Kings and Queens has really caught the imagination of our local schools, community groups and organisations. Crowds can expect some creative and unusual interpretations during the procession.

"We have some fantastic bands, plus fantastic street entertainment and the weather is looking perfect on the day.