Another vehicle fire in Telford - but no foul play

But this latest blaze, in Stafford Park, was down to a mechanical issue, rather than arson.

Fire crews and the police were called to the A464 shortly after 2pm, where they found a van on fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "This incident involved one commercial van with a small fire in the engine compartment.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central.

"Crews used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire."

Police were in attendance to direct traffic.