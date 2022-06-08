Notification Settings

Another vehicle fire in Telford - but no foul play

By Nick Humphreys

Emergency crews were called to another vehicle fire in Telford this afternoon.

But this latest blaze, in Stafford Park, was down to a mechanical issue, rather than arson.

Fire crews and the police were called to the A464 shortly after 2pm, where they found a van on fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "This incident involved one commercial van with a small fire in the engine compartment.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central.

"Crews used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire."

Police were in attendance to direct traffic.

A spate of deliberate car fires have taken place in the town since December last year.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

