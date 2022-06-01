Opening date confirmed for new Telford shopping centre retailer

Retailer set to open at Telford Centre

Danish retailer JYSK is opening a 1,200 sq ft store unit at the Northern Quarter of Telford Shopping Centre this Thursday.

The retailer's range includes everything from the bedroom to the dining room and from the garden to the office. Apparently Danish royals have been regular customers over the years.

Glynn Morrow, the centre manager at Telford Centre, said: “We are very excited to have JYSK at Telford Centre.

"With such a wide variety of products, there is something for everyone and they complete our Northern Quarter line up, adding another dimension to the offer available at Telford Centre.”

At more than 1 million sq ft, the Telford Centre is one of the UK’s largest covered shopping centres, boasting more than 160 stores, including big names House of Fraser, Marks & Spencer, Zara, Next, H&M, Boots and Friday’s.