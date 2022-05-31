New Telford bin collection dates over next two weeks for Platinum Jubilee bank holidays

Bin collection dates in Telford are changing for the next couple of weeks

Bin collection dates often change when there's a bank holiday, and this year's four-day weekend that celebrates the Queen's 70 years on the throne will mean normal bin days will be out of sync for two weeks.

With celebrations and street parties in abundance some roads are set to be closed off, meaning Telford and Wrekin Council has set new bin days between June 6 and June 18.

The council are asking people to have their bins out by 7am on the day they're due to be collected, with collections returning to normal from Monday, June 20.

These are the new dates that bins will be collected across the borough over the next few weeks: