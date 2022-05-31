Festival goers offered chance to to upgrade to comfy beds and hot showers

One of the 27 luxurious bedrooms at Weston Park, just a stone's throw from the festival action.

Camp Bestival Shropshire comes to Weston Park from Thursday, August 18, to Sunday, August 21.

Ticketholders can now ditch the tents and upgrade to a luxury bed and breakfast package in the stately home itself, just a stone’s throw from all the festival action.

The house has 27 luxurious bedrooms offering comfy beds, crisp linen, hot rainforest showers and a delicious full English breakfast served every morning.

The cellar bar will also be open each evening for a quiet drink before bed to round off the day’s fun.

Andrea Webster, Weston Park’s marketing manager, said: “Whilst Camp Bestival is firmly a family festival, we are sure that there are some big kids out there who love the line-up and want to seek out new fun experiences – all from the comfort of the stately home.

“If you’re looking for a festival experience but with a hot shower and comfortable bed to return to each night, our luxury B&B package is perfect and a great addition to the eclectic accommodation options available at the festival.

“The house is close enough to the festival site that you won’t miss any of the action, while giving you the chance to sleep like an aristocrat at the end of each fun-packed day.”

The luxury bed and breakfast package costs £550 per double room for a two-night stay – Friday and Saturday – and £750 for three nights – Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each room sleeps two people and Camp Bestival tickets are not included in the price.

Fatboy Slim, Rag'n'Bone Man and Becky Hill head the line-up of musical acts confirmed for the festival, with numerous other big names including Shed Seven, Scouting for Girls, Heather Small, Example and the Proclaimers.

Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox will spearhead a no-holds-barred fancy dress free-for-all on Fancy Dress Saturday, while Dom Joly will head the comedy line-up.

Camp Bestival is known for its child-friendly focus and the Shropshire event has plenty to keep the whole family entertained, including Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Brainiac Live: Remixed!, amazing tricksters Extreme Bike Battle and CBeebies favourite Mr Tumble, as well as family silent discos, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a dazzling fireworks finale and much more.

To book contact Kelly Cambidge on 01952 852110 or visit weston-park.com for more details.