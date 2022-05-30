Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford hospital looking into problem with radiology phone system

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Problems with a hospital's radiology department phone system this morning are being looked into.

Princess Royal Hospital in Telford
Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

But chiefs at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford say the X-Ray department is open and operating as normal members of the public should still be able to get through.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust said: "Our X-Ray departments are open and operating as normal, however we are experiencing some issues with the phone system at PRH Radiology this morning and this is being looked into.

"The calls made to the switchboard are being redirected to and managed by RSH Radiology in the meantime so members of the public should still get through."

Radiology is the branch of medicine specialising in the use of imaging to diagnose and treat disease. They use a variety of imaging techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of disease.

The department offers direct access for patients and those who have been referred by their GP.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Health
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News