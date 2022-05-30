Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

But chiefs at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford say the X-Ray department is open and operating as normal members of the public should still be able to get through.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust said: "Our X-Ray departments are open and operating as normal, however we are experiencing some issues with the phone system at PRH Radiology this morning and this is being looked into.

"The calls made to the switchboard are being redirected to and managed by RSH Radiology in the meantime so members of the public should still get through."

Radiology is the branch of medicine specialising in the use of imaging to diagnose and treat disease. They use a variety of imaging techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of disease.