Diamond engagement ring and Rolex watch stolen from home near Telford

The raid happened in River Lane, Waters Upton, where a rear window was forced open.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for information after a robbery near Telford where high-value items were stolen.

"It happened at a property in River Lane, Waters Upton on Wednesday, May 25 between 1pm and 6pm.

"Entry was forced via a rear window and the items taken included a chocolate diamond engagement ring set in a rose gold band with white diamonds all the way round, a Rolex watch - silver with a blue navy face - and an opal ring.

"Anyone who may have seen, or captured on dash cam, anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to please get in touch.

"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen these items offered for sale."