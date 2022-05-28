Telford soldier's 'tremendous honour' to play a part in Platinum Jubilee parade

Maj Halliday

Major Stewart Halliday will be among 1,500 soldiers and 250 horses from the Household Division who will parade in front of thousands of spectators in London, and millions globally watching on television.

Major Halliday has taken part in four previous Queen’s Birthday Parades but this will be his first in his new role as deputy to the senior director of the Music Foot Guards – he will stand in should the director be unable to perform.

The 52-year-old said: “I have met the Queen twice. The first time was as a light infantry musician when Her Majesty confirmed that the light infantry bands were marching at a very fast pace.

"The second was as director of Music Kings Division where Her Majesty asked about the band’s red tunics.

“To be part of the Trooping the Colour Parade for the Platinum Jubilee is a tremendous honour and a privilege to serve Her Majesty and represent army musicians.

“My wife Erica and our three-year-old son Max will be watching at home.”

Major Halliday was born and raised in Madeley; following in his father's footsteps he joined the army in 1985.

He is currently the Director of Music of the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

He previously served as Bandmaster to the Band of the Grenadier Guards and Director of Music, Welsh Guards.

During his army career he has taken short term training teams to Uganda and Sierra Leone, providing musical education and technical support to the National Military Bands.

He said the highlight of his military career was witnessing the fall of the Berlin Wall while stationed in Berlin in November 1989.

Following the pandemic, he also brought the Band of the Coldstream Guards back to state ceremonial public duties for Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace.