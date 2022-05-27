Notification Settings

Two cars crash on major Telford road

By Megan HoweTelfordPublished:

A crash involving two cars closed a busy Telford road at rush hour.

West Mercia Police was called to Castlefields Way in Telford, where there has been a collision between two vehicles.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The road is currently blocked and there is heavy traffic around the Madeley area. We would urge people to avoid the area if possible."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

