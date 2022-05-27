Two cars crash on major Telford road

West Mercia Police was called to Castlefields Way in Telford, where there has been a collision between two vehicles.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The road is currently blocked and there is heavy traffic around the Madeley area. We would urge people to avoid the area if possible."
Officers are currently dealing with a two-car collision on Castlefields Way in #Telford— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 27, 2022
The road is currently blocked and #traffic around the Madeley area is very heavy.
