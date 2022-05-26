Top Shropshire gymnastics coach steps down amid investigation

Amanda Reddin

Amanda Reddin, who works out of the organisation's headquarters in Lilleshall, was the subject of an independent investigation led by Mo Sethi QC in August 2020 after a number of allegations about her conduct as a coach.

She was also the subject of a disciplinary process which didn't uphold any of the allegations and her suspension was lifted. Further historical complaints remained and a statement from British Gymnastics said a robust independent process was underway to ensure a thorough and fair investigation.

It said: "Following the conclusion of the Sports Resolutions process and changes in the sport over the past 18 months, it has been mutually agreed she will step down from her role as Head National Coach for the women’s artistic programme with immediate effect.

"British Gymnastics recognises Amanda's commitment to gymnastics and the time she has dedicated to the sport."