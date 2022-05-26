Social club raises funds for Ukraine appeal

Some of those at the social club event

The club held an entertainment night selling 100 tickets.

Local artist gave up their time for free and local companies donated prizes for a fundraising raffle.

The small family club, which welcomes new members, is run by Stewardesses Tina Kingscott and Teresa Wisdom-Adams.

It is a small family club that welcomes new members and was keen to do something to help the people of Ukraine.

Tina said: "The tickets were sold out within 24 hours with people also putting their names down on a reserve list.

The local artists were Mark Anthony, Terry Drury ,Craig Maiden, Lee Sutty Sutton, The 60’s Songbirds, David George and The James Brothers.

"The overall amount raised was £1223 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.