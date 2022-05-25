Men jailed after drug farms found at homes in Telford and Wolverhampton

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Elton Allaraj, 26, Virion Allaraj, 24, and Kevin Bajrami, 20, all from Telford, were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

An investigation by the Regional Organised Crime Unit led to two properties being searched in Wolverhampton and Telford in November last year.

Virion Allaraj was arrested at the property in Wolverhampton with Elton Allaraj and Bajrami arrested in Telford later the same day. All three were charged with producing class B drugs and pleaded guilty.

Elton Allaraj of Fieldfare Way, was sentenced to 24 months, Virion Allaraj, 24, of Bembridge, was sentenced to 20 months and Bajrami, also of Bembridge, was sentenced to 14 months.

Detective Constable Shaun Biddulph said: “This is another strong message that we will not tolerate anyone who tries to infect our communities with drugs.”

“Our work to keep drugs out of society is always ongoing and this is the latest in a number of sentences that proves our commitment to tackling drug crime.